San Antonio goes on 16-0 run, Spurs defeat Cavs 110-94

Cleveland did not shoot well from behind the arc. (Source AP Images)

The San Antonio Spurs went on a 16-0 run in the second half and defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-94 at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday.

The Cavs are now 35-24 on the year.

Cleveland only scored 41 points in the second half.

LeBron James had 33 points.

The Cavs shot poorly from behind the arc, Cleveland shot 23.5 percent from three.

Danny Green had a great game on Sunday he was 5-9 from three, he finished the game with 22 points.

Cleveland will host the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

