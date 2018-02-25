Homicide victim's family speaks out as crime remains unsolved

A man was found burning in a pile of rubbish in the 9100 block of Laisy Avenue on February 17th.

Now, his family is demanding answers.

“He was a very funny person,” said mother Madlynn Lockhart.



Lockhart is still at a loss that her son was killed in such a violent way.

She collapsed when detectives gave her the news.



“I hit the floor and said they were lying,” Lockhart said.



“My brother is a big boy, someone saw something,” said sister Teisha Speed.



27 year-old Leroy Speed was found in a burning pile in this yard. Teisha Speed says they know that neighborhood well.



“We used to live exactly two houses down years ago,” she said.



Speed says her brother likely wasn't killed here, but was moved, then started on fire.



“They just say it looks like there were signs of a struggle. It was evident that my brother was fighting,” Teisha Speed explained.



To the loving guy they called “Pooder,” they just want answers.



“I don't understand how someone could have done my cousin like that. He was a loving person, he would help anyone,” said cousin Michelle Stigall.

“I want closure on my son as for what happened to him,” Lockhart said.



Speed was a landscaper, and leaves behind three young children.

So far no arrests have been made.

