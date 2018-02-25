Man arrested after shooting victim discovered in Brook Park

Police in Brook Park are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, February 25th.

Brook Park police tell us they got a call around 6:30 p.m. to come to the 6100 block of Middlebrook Blvd. for a report of a shooting.

When officers got on scene, they found a 32 year old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Metro Health Hospital by the Brook Park Fire Department.

No word on the victim's condition.

Police arrested a 49 year old man in connection with the shooting.

A witness says the shooting may have stemmed from a family fight and police say the investigation into what happened continues.

