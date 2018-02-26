Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful start to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure is going to be moving over the central U.S. and into the Ohio Valley early this week. A big "Panhandle hook" system will deepen as it moves over the mid-Mississippi River Valley Wednesday night. This system will move toward Lake Erie on Thursday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be absolutely gorgeous. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 50s.

9:00 AM: 38°, Noon: 46°, 5:00 PM: 49°

We'll rinse and repeat this forecast for tomorrow. (However, we'll tack on a few degrees.) Highs on Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Expect a similar temperature forecast on Wednesday.

Increasing Rain Chances By Wednesday:

High pressure will move east late Tuesday night into Wednesday, allowing moisture to return to the area. Some light rain showers may develop during the day Wednesday. I don't think the day will be a total washout though.

End-Of-The-Week Storm:

As our "Panhandle hook" approaches on Thursday, rain chances will really go up. Rain is likely throughout the day. You might even hear a little thunder.

As temperatures drop very late Thursday night, the rain may mix with snow. At this time we do expect the wintry mix to linger into Friday morning.

Thursday's high: 50°

Friday's high: 39°

Weekend Outlook:

Are you already thinking about the weekend? Here is what you can expect weather-wise.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s.

