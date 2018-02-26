Northeast Ohio weather: Sun shines again tomorrow - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Sun shines again tomorrow

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear sky is in the forecast tonight.  Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s overnight.  More sunshine is on the way tomorrow.  It will be warm for this time of year.  I'm looking at readings to be well in the 50s during the afternoon.  The next system affects us on Wednesday.  This will bring the area more rain after the morning drive.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly