Northeast Ohio weather: Sun shines again tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear sky is in the forecast tonight. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s overnight. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow. It will be warm for this time of year. I'm looking at readings to be well in the 50s during the afternoon. The next system affects us on Wednesday. This will bring the area more rain after the morning drive.

