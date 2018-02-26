Spurs coach Gregg Popovich calls LeBron James a 'superhero' for millions of children

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich backed LeBron James on the recent spat with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

Fox anchor responds to LeBron James' rant against President Trump; 'Shut up and dribble'

The outspoken coach commented after Sunday's game on Ingraham's "shut up and dribble" remark directed towards James after he discussed his opinions regarding President Donald Trump and the current state of the country.

"When I hear about that, it was an unbelievable show of arrogance for a talking head to try and tell someone else if they can speak, what they can speak about, when and where to do it," Popovich said. "It's ludicrous."

Popovich added, "How man tens of millions of dollars he's given, tens of millions of kids that see him and are inspired by him. How cool is that for kids to see and have that superhero?"

James' impact through his community efforts in Northeast Ohio have put a countless number of children in the Akron area through school and allowed them to attend college tuition free.

"He's very, very special and we should all be very proud that we have somebody like that who's willing to speak about a variety of topics," says the Spurs coach.

The two have developed a bond through their careers, facing each other three times in the NBA Finals. Popovich was also an assistant coach when James played on the 2004 U.S. Olympic basketball team.

James' admiration for Popovich is mutual.

"Pop is definitely one of my all-time favorite people that I've ever crossed paths with," James said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.