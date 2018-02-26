Northwest High School community coping with deaths of 2 students

Grief counselors will available to students and faculty Monday at Northwest High School after two teenagers were found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in a wooded area of Jackson Township last week.

According to Jackson Township police, officers from the Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township police departments found the two unidentified teens Friday night near Portage Road.

The 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds to their heads. A handgun was discovered at the scene and police say their deaths are being investigated as a possible double suicide or a homicide-suicide.

Northwest Local Schools Superintendent Mike Shreffler said both teens were students at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton.

The Northwest Local School District is heartbroken to report the loss of two of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families during this difficult time. Counselors will be on site at Northwest High School today starting at 10am providing support to staff and students. The School district will release a support schedule at a later time. Rest assured, our schools will be well staffed with certified and qualified counselors all day Monday and as long as needed after that. Our district staff works hard to provide students and staff with the resources and support they need to handle difficult situations that they are facing. We will continue to do this. I am asking that, at this time, you give the families space to grieve and respect their wishes. Please keep in mind that social media is not the place to get accurate information or to spread rumors. I ask that you seek out information from the Superintendent’s office or the office of High School Principal, Larry Tausch. I know there is a lot of curiosity at this time. The district will keep you posted as time allows. On behalf of the board of education and the administration, I am asking all students, staff and community members to come together to support one another during this trying time. Sincerely, Dr. Mike Shreffler

Superintendent of Schools

The school district also provided counselors on Saturday for approximately 100 students who showed up for support.

The local police departments are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the students' deaths.

Northwest High School is approximately 11 miles away from Jackson Memorial Middle School, where a seventh grade student recently brought a gun into school and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school bathroom.

