Hyperloop proposal: Airplane speeds at ground level from Cleveland to Chicago

Imagine traveling from Cleveland to Chicago on the ground at speeds reaching 700 miles per hour.

That's what one transportation and technology company is proposing; a magnet-driven train through tubes connecting Cleveland to Chicago in only 28 minutes.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will introduce the country's first feasibility study conducted by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and the Illinois Department of Transportation during a press conference Monday morning at the Great Lakes Science Center.

"We came here because places like Cleveland, Chicago and Pittsburgh have the manufacturing, the raw materials and the talented, hard working people in order to make it happen," said Andrea La Mendola Chief Global Operations Officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. "We can source everything from this area. This is a place where you make big things."

