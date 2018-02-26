Coach Sonny Johnson mic'd up as Garfield Heights High School pushes toward state playoffs

Being a high school basketball coach can be a lot of fun and very demanding as the pressure of the state basketball playoffs comes near.

Garfield Heights is a team filled with Division 1 college prospects like Alonzo Gaffney, Meechie Johnson and Brison Waller.

Must-see Garfield Heights basketball team catching attention of LeBron, national scouts

Coach Sonny Johnson, a former high school and college star himself, is keeping it all together.

Recently Cleveland 19 News had the opportunity to mic him up during a game to see what a high school coach goes through from the opening speech until the final buzzer.

