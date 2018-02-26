Coach Sonny Johnson mic'd up as Garfield Heights High School pus - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Coach Sonny Johnson mic'd up as Garfield Heights High School pushes toward state playoffs

Posted by Scott Pennyman, Sports Producer
Garfield Heights High School basketball coach Sonny Johnson (Source: WOIO) Garfield Heights High School basketball coach Sonny Johnson (Source: WOIO)
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Being a high school basketball coach can be a lot of fun and very demanding as the pressure of the state basketball playoffs comes near.

Garfield Heights is a team filled with Division 1 college prospects like Alonzo Gaffney, Meechie Johnson and Brison Waller.

Coach Sonny Johnson, a former high school and college star himself, is keeping it all together.

Recently Cleveland 19 News had the opportunity to mic him up during a game to see what a high school coach goes through from the opening speech until the final buzzer. 

