Coach Sonny Johnson mic'd up as Garfield Heights High School pushes toward state playoffs

Garfield Heights High School basketball coach Sonny Johnson (Source: WOIO) GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -
Being a high school basketball coach can be a lot of fun and very demanding as the pressure of the state basketball playoffs comes near.
Garfield Heights is a team filled with Division 1 college prospects like Alonzo Gaffney, Meechie Johnson and Brison Waller.
Must-see Garfield Heights basketball team catching attention of LeBron, national scouts
Coach Sonny Johnson, a former high school and college star himself, is keeping it all together.
Recently Cleveland 19 News had the opportunity to mic him up during a game to see what a high school coach goes through from the opening speech until the final buzzer.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.