Florida sheriff urged to resign after deputies fail to confront high school shooter

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is facing increasing scrutiny after several of his deputies reportedly failed to engage with the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Florida Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Rick Scott on Sunday calling on the state leader to suspend Israel for "incompetence and dereliction of duty."

Today I sent the following letter to @FLGovScott Asking that he suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for incompetence and dereliction of duty. I was honored to be joined by 73 Republican colleagues. You can read the letter attached here. pic.twitter.com/exZVwGQ3DR — Richard Corcoran (@richardcorcoran) February 25, 2018

According to CBS News, Sheriff Israel said that armed security officer Scot Peterson had a chance to stop the shooting that left 17 students and faculty members dead and 14 others injured. Peterson failed to enter the building where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an AR-15.

Peterson has since resigned, while two others are on restricted duty during a review into their actions during the mass shooting, according to CBS News.

Sheriff Israel told CNN during an appearance on "State of the Union" that he is disgusted, but says he will not step down.

"Of course I won't resign," said Sheriff Israel.

Students are scheduled to return to Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, two weeks after the mass shooting.

