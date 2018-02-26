Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash that killed Chagrin Falls teen

John Bird was sentenced to 8 years in prison (Source: WOIO)

Grant Wilson was killed in the crash. (Source: GoFundMe)

The drunk driver who crashed into another vehicle, killing a Chagrin Falls teenager, was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday morning.

John R. Bird, 50, appeared in a Summit County Common Pleas courtroom to face charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speed and reckless operation.

Police say, on Dec. 23, 2016, Bird crashed into a vehicle at over 90 miles per hour at the intersection of North Portage Park and Sunnyside Drive in Akron.

One of the passengers in the vehicle struck by Bird was 17-year-old Grant Wilson. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to the prison sentence, Bird's driver's license has also been suspended for the remainder of his lifetime.

