New hedgehog welcomes visitors at Cleveland Heights library

There's a furry new friend calling the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Lee Road branch library home.

The library recently added Quilliam, an African pygmy hedgehog. The library hopes Quilliam will help bring in more teens.

Hedgehogs are nocturnal, but you can catch Quilliam moving around throughout the night on the "Quillcam."

Those at the library tell Cleveland 19 News the best time to visit Quilliam is right when they open at 9 a.m.

