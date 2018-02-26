Mom speaks out after son was nearly killed in hit and run

The hit-skip happened in Cleveland after the police broke off the chase. (Source victim's family)

A Cleveland mom is asking for justice after her son was nearly killed in a hit and run accident.

Jada Johnson is planning to speak to the media Monday afternoon.

Jada's son, Jaden Paolino, was struck last week by a driver fleeing from East Cleveland Police.

The 13-year-old was hit in Cleveland, after the police broke off the chase.

Jaden has a broken leg, a broken arm, and has undergone surgery for a brain injury, according to family.

The city of Cleveland instituted a strict police chase policy after the November 29, 2012 chase where 137 shots were fired on two people in East Cleveland. They were killed after a long chase.

More Stories

Police continue to search for suspect after 13-year-old run over during East Cleveland chase

Deadly police chase; November 2012

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.