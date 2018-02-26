Students' active shooting escape plan for Ohio wheelchair-bound teacher goes viral

After the Parkland mass shooting, teacher Marissa Schimmoeller recently had to take on the task of discussing active shooter situations with her students at a Delphos, Ohio high school.

Schimmoeller, who is disabled and in a wheelchair, said because of her condition, she will physically not be able to protect her students. She emphasized to her students to do whatever they can to escape safely.

The teacher shared her experience on Facebook:

Today was really hard for me. Today was the first time I had to teach the day after a mass school shooting. I dreaded facing my students this morning, and as the first students walked in, I began to feel the anxiety pooling in my stomach. I was dreading one, specific question. Soon after class began, a freshman asked me the question I had been dreading since I had heard about the tragedy in Florida. "Mrs. Schimmoeller," she asked. "What will we do if a shooter comes in your room?" My stomach sank. I launched into my pre-planned speech about our plan of action. Then, I knew I had to say the harder part: "I want you to know that I care deeply about each and every one of you and that I will do everything I can to protect you. But - being in a wheelchair, I will not be able to protect you the way an able-bodied teacher will. And if there is a chance for you to escape, I want you to go. Do not worry about me. Your safety is my number one priority." Slowly, quietly, as the words I had said sunk in, another student raised their hand. She said, "Mrs. Schimmoeller, we already talked about it. If anything happens, we are going to carry you." I lost it. With tears in my eyes as I type this, I want my friends and family to know that I understand that it is hard to find the good in the world, especially after a tragedy like the one that we have watched unfold, but there is good. True goodness. It was found in the hearts of my students today.

She shared the post hoping to showcase the compassion showed by students at Delphos Jefferson High School.

