10-year-old Summit County boy charged after allegedly writing threatening message

Summit County Sheriff deputies have charged a 10-year-old boy with inducing panic, after he allegedly wrote a threatening message on a school bathroom wall.

The message was found at Green Intermediate School on Feb. 22 and deputies arrested the student on Feb. 23.

School administrators sent messages to parents about the incident and also had deputies provide additional security.

The child was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

