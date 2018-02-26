Police find SUV taken in St. Ignatius carjacking

Police recover SUV taken during carjacking at St. Ignatius. (Source: WOIO)

Police say the SUV taken during an armed carjacking at St. Ignatius High School last week has been found.

The vehicle, a 2016 Kia Sportage, was recovered by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police.

The man found in the SUV is currently charged with receiving stolen property. Detectives will now investigate to determine if he was involved with the carjacking.

Cleveland police say the victim, a 17-year-old St. Ignatius student, was sitting in the parking lot at W. 30th Street and Lorain Avenue around 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, when two men walked up and opened the driver's side door.

The suspects then threw the teen to the ground and drove off in the SUV.

The student was not injured.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.