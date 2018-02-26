Reward offered for arsons in Amherst

Fire damage to the property on North Quarry Road in Amherst. (Source: Amherst Police Department)

A couple of arsons in Amherst remain unsolved and the State Fire Marshal's office is seeking tips from the public to help solve them.

The fires were set to several structures at 1025 North Quarry Rd. in Amherst around 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

Investigators believe someone set a barn on fire, destroying that structure, and also attempted to burn the main home, another smaller home on the property and a garage/barn.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau tip line at 800-589-2728.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Marshal's office, the Amherst Fire Department and the Amherst Police Department.

