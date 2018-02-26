Sixers try wooing LeBron away from the Cavs using billboards

A Pennsylvania company is using billboards to display catch LeBron James' attention and Cavs fans may not be too happy about it.

Power Home Remodeling, based out of Chester, PA, bought three strategically located billboards, in an effort to get LeBron to consider calling Philly home next season.

The billboards are seven miles from Quicken Loans Arena and drivers on I-480 won't be able to miss them.

The first sign features #23 (Lebron's jersery number) in maroon with a crown on it. The other four numbers on the court are blue and belong to Phiadelpiha 76ers players: Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

A few feet down the road you'll pass the second billboard which says "Complete The Process."

The the last one gets right to the point and says "#PhillyWantsLeBron."

The billbards will be up there for a while, the company paid for three months but the 76ers get to see the company's handiwork when they come to town Thursday to play the Cavs.

James is under contract for another season worth $35.6 million, but he is expected exercise his player option and opt-out of that year to enter free agency.

He could re-sign for a lucrative, long-term final contract with the Cavs, or be free to sign as a free agent with another team that has space to offer him a max contract.

Co-CEO Asher Raphael released the following statement:

"Philadelphia is Power's hometown and we love this city. We believe that all top talent - no matter the industry - should want to live and work here. These billboards were done all in good fun and as a reflection of our culture; we work really hard but have fun along the way."

