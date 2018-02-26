Parma brother indicted for murdering his sister

A 54-year-old Parma man has now been indicted for murdering his sister.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Mark Shankle on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and grand theft.

Parma police say Shankle killed Vicky Zabala, 55, inside their Parma home on Torrington Avenue on Feb. 19.

Shankle was arrested later that day in Buffalo, New York, where police say he fled in Zabala's car.

Another sister found Zabala's body on the living floor of the Torrington Avenue home.

She told the 911 operator Zabala appeared to have been beaten to death.

Shankle will be arraigned on March 9.

