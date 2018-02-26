Signs confuse Warehouse District people wanting to park on weekends

On any weekday it is not unusual to see a police officer doing paperwork to have a car towed after four in the afternoon.

Others can be seen writing tickets.

But for the past couple of years a regular Friday afternoon sight, traffic enforcement people are out putting bags on meter after meter.

An area from Lakeside to Superior, including West 4th, West 6th and West 9th was surveyed by Cleveland 19.

All of the meters were bagged.

For some businesses that causes problems because it limits people being able to park close on Saturdays or Sundays.

"I think it's meant for weekend nights. I know they put them on Friday nights, the next day they stay on, so people are confused if they should park there or not," said one manager.

Another added, "They're looking behind their shoulder to see if they're getting a ticket the same time they're ordering."

It leaves people with few night time options.

At all kinds of restaurants attendants bag meters and use spots as valet stops. It is expensive compared to a meter which is free on weekends.

The other option is a paid lot, and that is no bargain either.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia says it is for safety vehicles to have adequate access in case of an injury or accident.

She was asked why they do it Friday, Saturday and Sunday why not Monday through Thursday.

She replied, "Monday through Thursday we just don't have the influx of people downtown."

Turns out the bags are only meant to underscore the restricted hours of no parking which are from 8 p.m. till 4 a.m.

Soon the city will not bag any longer, permanent signs will be placed spelling out exactly when you can and can't park.

In the meantime read the signage carefully, and park all you want on Saturdays and Sundays.

