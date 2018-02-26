Akron city councilwoman proposes ban on assault weapons

Akron City Councilwoman Tara Samples is introducing a resolution at Monday night's Akron City Council meeting that will push for restrictions on assault weapons.

"My stance on assault weapons is there needs to be a statewide ban," she said. "This is not a weapon that is used to defend your household or to even hunt with. This is a weapon of war, and it has no place on the streets in the state of Ohio."

As of 2015, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York have proposed assault weapons bans.

"Why not start here locally so that it can carry on to a statewide level, and then hopefully the president will say: 'OK, there's a cry across the country saying we want these weapons of war off the streets.'"

A recent national poll shows that a majority of Americans, including gun owners, want some restrictions on assault weapons.

Gun owner Tim Lea, who was visiting the Stonewall Gunshop and Range in Broadview Heights, is not one of them.

"I believe that if you can legally obtain a firearm you should be able to choose what type of firearm you want. Assault is just a term that being thrown around," said Lea.

Cities, including Cleveland, have been blocked from instituting restrictions on guns.

So, why is Samples trying to do just that in Akron?

"The one thing we have to worry about is taking care of home first. I'm still not understanding the logic from the Supreme Court saying local municipalities do not have the right to set laws to protect their citizens. We should have the right to do that. That's what we were elected to do."

The Samples resolution is also calling on the Ohio General Assembly to ban ammunition magazines of more than 10 rounds, bump stocks and trigger cranks.

Samples, by the way, is running for Lt. Governor on the ticket with Dennis Kucinich.

