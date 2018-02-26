Rainbow Babies doctor: 13-year-old hit-and-run victim showing improvement

Jadan Paolino, 13, is showing signs of improvement despite significant injuries. (Source: WOIO)

Doctors say 13-year-old Jadan Paolino is in guarded condition, but improving.

“The important thing to say is that it is encouraging. He is doing better today than when he came in, but he has fairly significant injuries,” said Surgeon in Chief Dr. Edward M. Barksdale, Jr. from Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.



Paolino is improving after he was hit by a car Thursday.

East Cleveland police say they saw a gray Chevy Cavalier that was reported stolen out of Cleveland.

They pursued the car into Cleveland, where that car hit the teen.

Police say they reached speeds of 45 miles per hour, and stopped pursuing the car.

Paolino has several broken bones, including his arms, hip socket and pelvic injures.

The most significant injury is to his head.

“Most importantly, he has significant closed-head injuries. He hit his head, he has some evidence of brain injury, but over the weekend those things have been encouraging,” said Dr. Barksdale.

Barksdale says there is reason to be optimistic.

“The one thing that is good is that he is young, and youth is not wasted on the young when it comes to traumatic injuries,” Dr. Barksdale said.

The Chevy was found on fire in Cleveland.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

