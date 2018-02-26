Tonight at 6: Teens found dead update

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Two teenagers found dead in a wooded area over the weekend.

Details at 6.

There is a reward if you can help police identify an arsonist.

And, see who’s trying to lure LeBron away with billboards in our city.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

