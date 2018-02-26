Man rushed to MetroHealth after shooting on Cleveland's West Side

A man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital on Monday after gunshots rang out on Cleveland's West Side.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting occurred at West 91st Street and Denison Avenue.

The man's condition is unknown at this time, and the victim hasn't been identified.

No suspects have been arrested.

According to reports, the site of the shooting has been taped off as police investigate the incident.

Multiple bullet shell casings could be seen on the ground.

The shooting took place near a Convenient Food Mart, located at 9105 Denison Ave.

