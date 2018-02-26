Akron man behind bars after accomplice stabbed to death in home invasion

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Monday that Kesean Brown, 25, of Akron, pled guilty in connection with the stabbing death of Decarlos Powe.

Following his guilty plea, Brown was immediately sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Oct. 5, Brown accompanied Powe during an Akron home invasion. The homeowner grabbed a knife and stabbed Powe in the chest.

Powe eventually succumbed to the injury and died.

Under Ohio law, Brown was charged in Powe's death because the stabbing occurred while the two committed a felony offense.

Brown pled guilty to manslaughter and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies.

