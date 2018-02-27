Cleveland Cavaliers investigating racial taunts of Spurs' Patty Mills

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to identify the fan who racially taunted San Antonio guard Patty Mills.

Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage. He was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when a male spectator can be heard on the ABC broadcast twice yelling, "Hey, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!"

Mills posted a message on Twitter following the game thanking a fan who tweeted a clip of the taunts. Mills wrote: "Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan."

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

A Cavaliers spokesman said Monday the team is reviewing the matter.

Mills was not asked about being harassed following the Spurs' 110-94 win.

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.