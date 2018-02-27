Northeast Ohio weather: An April-like day ahead!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather early this week. This feature will move east and away from us by Wednesday. A weak cold front will move in Wednesday. An area of low pressure originating in the southern Plains will move toward Lake Erie on Thursday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! How gorgeous was Monday's weather?! Today's is going to be even better. Expect just as much sunshine but slightly warmer temperatures.

9:00 AM: 40°, Noon: 54°, 5:00 PM: 58°

It would not surprise me if some spots hit 60° today. I encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the warmth and sunshine!

Increasing Rain Chances By Wednesday:

The cold front I mentioned above will drop in from the north early Wednesday evening. Warm, moist air from our south will be streaming in at that time. This will facilitate the development of light rain across the area.

The highest rain chances will be after lunchtime.

The increase in cloud cover and the rain showers will hold temperatures in the mid 50s. (That's still quite warm for late February. "Normal" highs this time of the year are in the low 40s.)

Thursday Soaker/Friday Snow Maker:

As our southern Plains storm (Also known as a "Panhandle hook." Leave it to a bunch of meteorologists to come up with these creative names.) approaches on Thursday, rain chances will really climb. Thursday will be wet and windy. You may even hear a little thunder.

Area-wide, we're looking at two-thirds of an inch to locally an inch and a half of rainfall. By this point in the week it will have been dry for several days. Thus, widespread flooding will not be an issue.

As temperatures fall on Thursday evening, rain may mix with snow late. We may even see enough cold air that we go to all snow on Friday morning.

We are expecting some light accumulation with this event, but nothing major. We're still several days out, so we will keep you updated on this.

Thursday's high: 50°

Friday's high: 35°

Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

