Man dies after crashing car off overpass, landing on I-490 below

A 41-year-old man died after his car crashed through a concrete retaining wall and fence on Broadway Avenue and landed on the lanes of I-490 below.

According to Cleveland police and paramedics, the four-door vehicle was traveling south on Broadway Avenue just before midnight Monday when it crashed off the overpass and landed on I-490 west.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Travel lanes on both I-490 and Broadway Avenue reopened before the morning rush hours.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

