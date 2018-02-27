Tuesday marks 6-year anniversary of Chardon High School shooting

Tuesday marks the sixth anniversary of the Chardon High School shooting that left three students dead and three others injured. The tragedy changed the community forever.

In our hearts a memory is kept for those we lost whom we’ll never forget...Sending thoughts of strength & hope to all who may be struggling today. #chardonstrong ?? — Chardon Schools (@ChardonSchools) February 27, 2018

Gunman T.J. Lane was convicted of shooting 16-year-old Danny Parmertor, 17-year-old Russell King Jr., and 16-year-old Demetrius Hewlin.

Lane was chased from the school by Chardon High School coach Frank Hall and was eventually captured by police. If Coach Hall did not put his own life on the line, the death toll could have been much higher that day.

The Coach Hall Foundation was created as a result of his heroic actions. The organization's mission:

Provide effective means to prevent against school violence and improve the quality of life in our school communities.

The push for increased school safety has never been stronger following the school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla., a recent incident in Stark County involving a seventh grade student who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's bathroom, and increased violent threats made to schools both locally and across the country.

