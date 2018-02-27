Cleveland librarian wins over $15,000 in first appearance on 'Jeopardy!'

A librarian from the Cuyahoga County Public Library system shined against her opponents during her debut on "Jeopardy!" Monday evening.

Maryann Penzvalto, of Cleveland, is a "super fan of Harry Potter."

"I am actually in a book about the Harry Potter fandom, my name and photo, are in the book 'Harry: A History of Melissa Anelli,'" Penzvalto told Alex Trebek during player introductions.

Fortunately, for the public librarian from Cleveland, the "Final Jeopardy" category was "Name the Novel."

“I collected the instruments of life around me, that I might infuse a spark of being into the lifeless thing that lay at my feet”

The correct response, answered correctly by Penzvalto: "What is Frankenstein?"

Penzvalto finished with $15,801, enough for first place.

She will try to keep her streak going Tuesday night on "Jeopardy!" at 7:30 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.