Copy-Cuyahoga County librarian will be on 'Jeopardy!' on Monday

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cuyahoga County Public Library announced one of the librarians will be on "Jeopardy!" on Monday.

The show airs on Cleveland 19 at 7:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Earlier this month "Jeopardy!" made a joke toward the Cleveland Browns.

Contestants of the game were struggling to answer questions about football.

"Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the Browns had wins this season," The show posted on Twitter.

