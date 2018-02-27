Copy-Cuyahoga County librarian will be on 'Jeopardy!' on Monday

The Cuyahoga County Public Library announced one of the librarians will be on "Jeopardy!" on Monday. (Source: Facebook)

The show airs on Cleveland 19 at 7:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Earlier this month "Jeopardy!" made a joke toward the Cleveland Browns.

Contestants of the game were struggling to answer questions about football.

"Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the Browns had wins this season," The show posted on Twitter.

