Suspect who fired shotgun at OSHP car shot, killed by police in Crawford County

A man who fired a shotgun at an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's car is dead after police fatally shot him in Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, an OSHP trooper spotted the unidentified man walking along State Route 39 with a shotgun in his possession.

When the state trooper encountered the man, he fired one round at the trooper's patrol car and fled on foot into a nearby field.

A Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the man a short time later on Lydell Road. The suspect refused to follow police commands and pointed the firearm at officers.

Police then fired at the suspect. Officers attempted to revive the man with CPR, but he died from his injuries while at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are continuing to investigate, along with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Shelby police.

