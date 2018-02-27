Report: Akron to lose Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament

There are reports that the Bridgestone Invitational will be pulled from Akron's Firestone Country Club starting in 2019.

Golf insider John Feinstein broke the news Monday afternoon.

Being told that Akron--Firestone--will get PGA Senior Players in 2019 after Bridgestone pulls out following this year's tournament. Also: San Antonio moves into Houston's slot week before Masters which could spell end for Houston unless they find a title sponsor. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) February 26, 2018

Feinstein tweeted that a PGA Senior tournament could potentially replace the Bridgestone Invitational. If that is accurate, it would end a 65-year partnership with the golf course.

The tournament is where Tiger Woods has dominated in years past, winning at Firestone Country Club eight times.

Based on past tournaments, the golf event creates millions in revenue for Akron and charities.



