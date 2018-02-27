LeBron James, Nike giving away 400 limited edition pairs of 'Equality' shoes for free

LeBron James and Nike announced 400 limited edition pairs of Nike LeBron 15 shoes are being made available through an online drawing.

Only 200 pairs of black shoes and 200 pairs of white shoes are being released in the unique "Equality" pattern scheme.

"This one goes beyond basketball," James posted on Facebook.

To enter, consumers can enter with unlimited $10 per-entry donations, or can enter once per shoe size for free. Winners will be randomly selected.

One hundred percent of the donations will benefit the National Museum of African American History and Culture Museum in Washington, D.C.

James famously wore the shoe pattern during a game in the nation's capital against the Washington Wizards.

He said the shoes are symbolic of the fight for racial equality in the U.S.

