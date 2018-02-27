He's Back! Mike Napoli agrees to minor league contract with the Indians

Mike Napoli is coming home.

The first baseman and free agent slugger has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Napoli spent 2016 with the Indians and had a major role in getting the club to the World Series.

Napoli became one of the Indians most popular players as "Party At Napolis" became a theme and rallying cry among fans that season.

He posted career-highs with 34 homers and 101 RBIs in Cleveland, but was not re-signed and spent last season with Texas.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical.

