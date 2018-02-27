He's Back! Mike Napoli agrees to minor league contract with the - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

He's Back! Mike Napoli agrees to minor league contract with the Indians

Mike Napoli is coming home.

The first baseman and free agent slugger has agreed to a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Napoli spent 2016 with the Indians and had a major role in getting the club to the World Series.

Napoli became one of the Indians most popular players as "Party At Napolis" became a theme and rallying cry among fans that season.

He posted career-highs with 34 homers and 101 RBIs in Cleveland, but was not re-signed and spent last season with Texas.

The deal is pending the completion of a physical.

