Troopers make $75,000 pot bust in Summit County

After pulling a driver over for a traffic violation on the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers find 25 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle's trunk.

Troopers say James Pollard, 28, was pulled over on Feb. 22 for a marked lanes violation.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the hidden drugs.

Troopers say the marijuana, which was in 21 heat-sealed bags, has a street value of around $75,000.

Pollard, of Virginia, is charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

