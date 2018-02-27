Man found dead inside a Port-a-Potty

Police were called to a vacant building on the city's west side Tuesday morning, after a body was found inside a Port-a-Potty.

The man's body was discovered around 7:45 a.m.

Cleveland police say the Port-a-Potty was located behind the building in the 3700 block of W. 150th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.