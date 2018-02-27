Is Apple about to launch the biggest iPhone screen ever?

The iPhone X has a screen size of 5.8". A new iPhone in the fall could have a screen size of 6.5".

If you are one of the many who ran out and bought the newest iPhones, including the iPhone X for nearly $1,000, you might not be happy to hear Apple is already toying with the idea of launching three new phones this fall.

One of the prospects, according to a Bloomberg report, could have the largest screen ever on an iPhone.

The new iPhone X has a screen size of 5.8 inches.

If the reports are correct, the newest Apple offering could have a screen of 6.5 inches.

This could be a shot at Samsung who announced this week the new Galaxy S9 will have a screen size of 6.2 inches.

The launch of iPhone X brought a ton of new features, most notably the facial recognition cameras that have several applications.

Users can unlock their phones with the cameras, they can animate emoji's with their own faces, even gaming has gotten an upgrade.

In the past when Apple has launched big tech upgrades, the next year the upgrades are physical upgrades or cosmetic.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that when designers and engineers took a step back and said, "Now what can we do," the answer was, make it bigger.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.