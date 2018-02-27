Mayfield High School student listed as critical after accident in school pool

Mayfield High School student in critical condition after accident at school pool. (Source: WOIO)

A Mayfield High School student is in critical condition at MetroHealth Hospital after an accident at the school pool.

School officials say the 11th grader was injured on Feb. 24.

No details on how Steve Grieshammer was hurt are being released.

Statement from Mayfield City Schools

The entire Mayfield family extends our thoughts and prayers to the family at this difficult time. Out of respect for the student and his family, we have no further comment at this time.

