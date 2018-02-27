Cavs fan who spewed racial taunt at Spurs' Mills banned from 'Th - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs fan who spewed racial taunt at Spurs' Mills banned from 'The Q'

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.
A Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena, two days after he allegedly yelled racial slurs to San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Mills was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when another fan reportedly recorded the man yelling, "Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!" and then posted the video on twitter.

According to the Cavs, the fan has been from the 'Q' indefinitely and officials will review the suspension in a year.

After Sunday night's 110-94 road win over the Cavs, Mills responded to the incident tweeting: 

"I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan."

Mills is black with an Aboriginal heritage. He was born and raised in Australia. 

