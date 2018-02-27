Cavs fan who spewed racial taunt at Spurs' Mills banned from 'The Q'

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills (8) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

A Cleveland Cavaliers fan has been banned from Quicken Loans Arena, two days after he allegedly yelled racial slurs to San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Mills was at the foul line in the fourth quarter Sunday when another fan reportedly recorded the man yelling, "Hey Patty Mills, Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!" and then posted the video on twitter.

Am I the only one who heard the guy in the crowd yell “Hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called! They want their bobsledder back!” @NBA #nba #SundayFunday ????‍??????‍?? #wow ?? #America pic.twitter.com/SQdeptUo4I — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

According to the Cavs, the fan has been from the 'Q' indefinitely and officials will review the suspension in a year.

After Sunday night's 110-94 road win over the Cavs, Mills responded to the incident tweeting:

"I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan."

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

Mills is black with an Aboriginal heritage. He was born and raised in Australia.

