The Onion takes another 'crappy' swipe at Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The satirical news website The Onion has published a new article that stinks more than most for Clevelanders.

Yes, we're talking fake news with the headline, "Cleveland Finishes Construction On New Elevated Sewer System."

The article claims Mayor Frank Jackson has cut the ribbon on an open-air, elevated, pipe system that runs 60 miles through out the city transporting human waste.

A fake picture even shows the sloshing system making its way through Playhouse Square as some of its contents make it up and over the edges to the street below.

Posted on Facebook the article has allowed many across the country to take potshots at Cleveland that haven't been funny, or relevant, since the 1980's.

Of the 800 comments in the first day of being posted a few Clevelander's could be found sticking up for the city.

