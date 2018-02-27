Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson pleads guilty to weapons charges

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, pleaded guilty Tuesday to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jackson, 21, was then put into the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas diversion program.

If he completes the program, the charges will be dismissed.

If he does not complete the program, Jackson will be sentenced to 36 months in prison and three years probation.

Jackson also had to turn in his weapon, a 40 cal. Glock 23.

Cleveland 19 News Investigator Carl Monday first broke this story last June.

