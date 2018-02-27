Ohio trooper among 6 men charged by feds with drug dealing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The government says an Ohio trooper sold illegal drugs and provided an accomplice with a bullet-proof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus says State Highway Patrol trooper Jason Delcol is charged with distributing controlled substances, distributing human growth hormone and witness tampering.

A federal criminal complaint made public Tuesday said the 43-year-old Delcol is one of six men charged in the drug trafficking scheme around the city of Delaware in central Ohio.

The complaint said Delcol received and supplied drugs from at least two men, and at least twice visited a conspirator's house in uniform and driving a marked cruiser.

Court records don't list an attorney for Delcol. The patrol said a statement was planned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.