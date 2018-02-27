Pristine Northeast Ohio weather casts excitement over region's anglers

Tuesday was a beautiful day to be outside.

By mid-afternoon, people were enjoying walks and biking across Northeast Ohio, as temperatures settled into the mid-50s.

"I represent all of Northern Ohio's anglers when I say we are jacked up with this weather, and we can't wait to get out on the water and catch some fish this year," said professional angler Jonathan Shoemaker.

Shoemaker said it's looking like this will be the best fishing season in several years.

"The wildlife population is at a very big boom right now, and the fishing is going to be outstanding all summer.

Anglers are going to be able to go out there, catch their limits, and fill their freezers. There's no doubt about that, as long as the weather permits," said Shoemaker.

However, if you are looking to fish this season, you'll want to purchase your new 2018 Ohio fishing license on March 1.

That's on Thursday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.