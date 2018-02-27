Akron girl kidnapped walking home from school, then released; police hunting for suspect

In a frightening and bizarre turn of events, a 10-year-old Akron girl was kidnapped then released minutes later Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was taken at about 2:25 p.m. while walking home from school in the area of Ardella and Austin Avenues.

The kidnapper then dropped her off 10 minutes later near the Burger King on South Arlington Street, located less than a mile away from where she was abducted.

The girl's mother told Cleveland 19 she is physically OK.

She also said her daughter did not stop screaming during the kidnapping, which may have prompted her release.

The girl told police the suspect grabbed her and put her in a black van with only front and rear windows.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his 30's, who was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Akron Police detectives are looking for the suspect and the vehicle, and are checking with local residents or businesses in that area that have security cameras in hopes of finding some video of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

