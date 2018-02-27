Cleveland hits back in battle of the billboards over LeBron

A Cleveland-area company is taking a stand against three billboards posted in the city that aim to woo LeBron away to the Philadelphia 76ers.

They're fighting back with a little humor and a billboard of their own.

A Philly businessman recently posted billboards saying "Philly wants LeBron."

“Philly's ready for him. Philly wants LeBron to come here and help us win a couple of championships,” said Asher Raphael, co-owner of Power HRG.

On Tuesday, a Willoughby businessman responded on a digital billboard off Highway 2 at East 305th Street.

It has three different messages, starting with “Hey Philly, #LEBRON IS HOME, PROCESS COMPLETE."

“I say we have a billboard, why don't we try to woo LeBron back, or not back, but keep him from leaving," said Mike Fimiani, co-owner of Firenza Stone in Willoughby.

His specialty may be home remodeling, but Tuesday, he took on the sports world.

“We don't think LeBron's going to come by and look at it, but I'm sure he's going to hear about it, and that's all we're asking,” he said.

So has LeBron even seen the billboards asking him to join the Sixers?

In a Cavs press conference, he said no, but he heard all about them.

“It’s actually very flattering. I'm sitting here at 33, in my 15th year and teams or guys, I'm going to say teams because it becomes tampering, but people in their respective cities want me to play for them. I mean, that's cool. I think. that's dope,” James said.

Fimiani says he might even call up that guy in Philly and start a friendly wager over whether LeBron will stay here with the Cavs or go to the Sixers in the future.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.