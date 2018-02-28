Feverish Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern flirts with $3 million, drawing Wednesday

The Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” drawing takes place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with only six cards remaining.

The Queen of Hearts jackpot is now over $2,860,000 and counting!

Good Wednesday morning! The ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing is happening tonight at 7:30 @GraytonRoadTave did you get your tickets?! Jackpot close to $3 million @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/lT23jVydOZ — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 28, 2018

Tickets can be purchased at four different Harry Buffalo locations:

North Olmsted

Elyria

Parma

Highland Heights

Ticket sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

