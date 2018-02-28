Feverish Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern flirts w - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Feverish Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern flirts with $3 million, drawing Wednesday

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” drawing takes place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. with only six cards remaining.

The Queen of Hearts jackpot is now over $2,860,000 and counting!

Tickets can be purchased at four different Harry Buffalo locations:

  • North Olmsted
  • Elyria
  • Parma
  • Highland Heights

Ticket sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

