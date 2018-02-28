Northeast Ohio weather: Strong storm to impact the area

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Light rain and drizzle will be in the area tonight as the wind will turn east establishing a widespread low cloud deck. Temperatures remain warmer than normal. A major storm is developing across the Texas Panhandle and will track this way tomorrow. Computer models are indicating heavy rain amounts for us tomorrow. The worst of the rain will be in the afternoon. The storm will track right through Northern Ohio later in the day. Very strong winds set up behind the storm and colder air builds in. This will quickly change the rain to snow and we do expect some accumulation. Some of the snow will melt on contact but it will start to stick eventually. I'm thinking 1 to 4 inches of snow across the area. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times. Flooding could be a problem tomorrow along with damaging winds Thursday night. Travel could turn slick as the snow falls. We just expect some flurries on Friday with very windy weather. Some steadier snow is in the forecast on Friday east of Cleveland as a big Nor'Easter develops.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.