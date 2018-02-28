Northeast Ohio weather: Warm ending to the month of February!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A cold front will move into NE Ohio this evening. An area of low pressure will drift along this front on Thursday. High pressure will return to our neck of the woods this weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Another warmer-than-average, breezy day is ahead. Today's temperatures will be more appropriate for mid-April than the last day of February.

9:00 AM: 47°, Noon: 55°, 5:00 PM: 57°

Clouds will thicken up through the day. Most of us will get through the first half of the day dry. However, those of you west of Lorain may see a few showers through the morning.

For the rest of NE Ohio, expect scattered afternoon and evening showers . It won't rain every second or every minute, but there will be showers around.

Late-Week Panhandle Hook:

An area of low pressure will move out of the southern Plains and toward Lake Erie tomorrow. This will bring us soaking rain for Thursday morning. It is not going to be a fun drive to work tomorrow . The rain should be a little less widespread by Thursday afternoon. Thursday will also be quite windy. Winds will continue to increase Thursday night. 40 mph wind gusts are possible .

Cold air will stream in Thursday night as our low moves east. This will facilitate a change to snow. Expect snow showers from late Thursday night through Friday morning .

Light accumulation will be possible.

Thursday's high: 50°

Friday's high: 36°

Watching Water Levels:

Rainfall amounts around an inch or so are possible across the northern half of our area on Thursday. Those of you to the south could see anywhere from a half an inch to an inch of rainfall tomorrow.

Due to recent rains, the ground is pretty saturated. Rainfall will become runoff. Rivers and streams will rise. The Weather Service mentioned a possible Flood Watch for tonight through tomorrow.

Stay tuned.

Weekend Outlook:

I'm happy to report that we'll be clearing out for the weekend!

Saturday: Decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

