COPY-Northeast Ohio weather: What's spring 2018 going to be like?

Tonight at 11 p.m. watch Cleveland 19 News to get a special weather report about the upcoming spring in Northeast Ohio. March 20 is the first official day of spring.

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

Here's your short term forecast:

Another clear sky is in play tonight. Temperatures will be warmer than normal.

The first of two storms this week will arrive tomorrow.

Clouds will quickly increase. Mainly light rain will track into our area in the afternoon.

This will be the weaker of the two storms. A significant storm will track right across Northern Ohio Thursday.

The latest data is suggesting heavy rain and we will have to monitor the flood potential.

Strong winds will develop behind this storm as it moves through. The winds could cause damage with gusts over 40 mph Thursday night.

Around one inch of rain is possible Thursday area wide.

